US Jewish centers rocked by third wave of bomb threats this month
At least 11 Jewish community centers across the United States were targeted with bomb threats in the third wave of such mass disruptions this month. Paul Goldenberg, the director of Secure Community Networks - an affiliate of the Jewish federations of North America, which advises Jewish groups and institutions on security - said the threats were called in late Tuesday morning.
