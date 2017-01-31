US Jewish centers rocked by third wav...

US Jewish centers rocked by third wave of bomb threats this month

15 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

At least 11 Jewish community centers across the United States were targeted with bomb threats in the third wave of such mass disruptions this month. Paul Goldenberg, the director of Secure Community Networks - an affiliate of the Jewish federations of North America, which advises Jewish groups and institutions on security - said the threats were called in late Tuesday morning.

