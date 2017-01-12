Upstate NY police locate car involved in deadly hit-and-run
Authorities in suburban Albany say they've located the car that was involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 57-year-old Army National Guard master sergeant from central New York. Police in Colonie say a 2016 Mazda sport utility vehicle has been located in Melrose, Rensselaer County with significant front end damage.
