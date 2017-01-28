Two great ways to give back in Albany today
In 2015, my family and I decided I would donate my legislative salary to charity. I hope you can find the time and the means to join me in supporting two very important, personal causes today in Albany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor...
|42 min
|factsdontmatteran...
|5
|Retirees of former Schenectady hospital face pe...
|13 hr
|anon
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|20,786
|Anyone know gino goldfarb? (Mar '11)
|Jan 26
|Bathhouse Barry
|18
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Jan 19
|anonymous
|65
|Bervonais "Love" Donley (Jun '16)
|Jan 19
|step n fetch it
|3
|To T Bailey in Cohoes
|Jan 18
|O G Straight
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC