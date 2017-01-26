Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany supporters

Syrian refugees Duaa Albakour , 15, left and Nehla Albakour, 24, accept camera equipment donated to their father, Subhi Albakour, who was a portrait photographer in Syria before they fled flghting and spent four years in a refugee camp in Turkey less Syrian refugees Duaa Albakour , 15, left and Nehla Albakour, 24, accept camera equipment donated to their father, Subhi Albakour, who was a portrait photographer in Syria before they fled flghting and spent ... more Cathleen Doyle, 71, of Albany, donated to Subhi Albakour used Canon camera equipment that had belonged to her late uncle shown here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.