Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Alb...

Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany supporters

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Syrian refugees Duaa Albakour , 15, left and Nehla Albakour, 24, accept camera equipment donated to their father, Subhi Albakour, who was a portrait photographer in Syria before they fled flghting and spent four years in a refugee camp in Turkey less Syrian refugees Duaa Albakour , 15, left and Nehla Albakour, 24, accept camera equipment donated to their father, Subhi Albakour, who was a portrait photographer in Syria before they fled flghting and spent ... more Cathleen Doyle, 71, of Albany, donated to Subhi Albakour used Canon camera equipment that had belonged to her late uncle shown here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know gino goldfarb? (Mar '11) 21 hr Bathhouse Barry 18
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed melvin perez 20,782
Similitudes (Dec '15) Jan 19 anonymous 65
Bervonais "Love" Donley (Jun '16) Jan 19 step n fetch it 3
To T Bailey in Cohoes Jan 18 O G Straight 1
News Stopped train triggers major political row in B... Jan 15 Slobodan Jovanovic 1
News Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com... Jan 14 kingmuthufukkah 28
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,810 • Total comments across all topics: 278,308,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC