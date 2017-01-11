Trumping Trump? Democrat Cuomo courts...

Trumping Trump? Democrat Cuomo courts 'middle-class anger'

11 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

In this Jan 11, 2017 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers one of his state of the state addresses at SUNY Albany in Albany, N.Y. The ambitious Democratic governor with possible White House aspirations has a formula for staying blue in the time of Trump: Take your progressive message directly to middle-class voters. Cuomo's decision to break from tradition and roll out his state-of-the-state address in a series of speeches across the state infuriated lawmakers he essentially bypassed.

