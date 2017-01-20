Troy police: One man charged in burgl...

Troy police: One man charged in burglary, robbery

19 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Albany resident Edmond Y. Dingee, 20, is charged with felony burglary, felony robbery, misdemeanor criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor obstruction of governmental administration.

Albany, NY

