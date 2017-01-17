Troy man sentenced in drug case
Walter Rivers, an Albany County Jail inmate, is accused along with 12 others of illegally smuggling contraband into the jail during fall 2016. Walter Rivers, an Albany County Jail inmate, is accused along with 12 others of illegally smuggling contraband into the jail during fall 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Well Well
|20,775
|Anyone know gino goldfarb? (Mar '11)
|Fri
|Kathy
|17
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Thu
|anonymous
|65
|Bervonais "Love" Donley (Jun '16)
|Thu
|step n fetch it
|3
|To T Bailey in Cohoes
|Jan 18
|O G Straight
|1
|Stopped train triggers major political row in B...
|Jan 15
|Slobodan Jovanovic
|1
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|Jan 14
|kingmuthufukkah
|28
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC