Toll Gate in Slingerlands closed as owner recovers from major
Loyal customers are rallying to help pay medical expenses for Toll Gate owner Rob Zautner, third-generation proprietor of the venerable ice cream shop and restaurant on New Scotland Avenue that opened in 1949. Zautner, 55, who has worked at the Toll Gate since he was a youngster, is in critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit at St. Peter's Hospital following emergency surgery for an intestinal mass, said his sister, Mary Zautner Smart.
