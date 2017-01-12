Toll Gate in Slingerlands closed as owner recovers from major

Loyal customers are rallying to help pay medical expenses for Toll Gate owner Rob Zautner, third-generation proprietor of the venerable ice cream shop and restaurant on New Scotland Avenue that opened in 1949. Zautner, 55, who has worked at the Toll Gate since he was a youngster, is in critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit at St. Peter's Hospital following emergency surgery for an intestinal mass, said his sister, Mary Zautner Smart.

