This Week in Albany: Lawmakers await budget details
This week in New York state government, lawmakers await the details of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's big proposals amid tense relations between the Legislature and the Democratic governor. Cuomo is required to submit his formal budget proposal this week, days after he wrapped up six State of the State speeches around the state.
