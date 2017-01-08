The Limited is Closing All of Its 250...

The Limited is Closing All of Its 250 Stores Nationwide

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Scared Monkeys

The WAPO is reporting that The Limited is going to close all of its 250 stories nationwide. That is correct, The Limited, a women's clothing chain that propelled central Ohio into a major retail player nationally, will close all of its remaining stores on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scared Monkeys.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Albany boy who saved baby in 2008 faces more cr... (Dec '13) 1 hr Derpinstein 2
News Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com... 10 hr Bill 19
News Menu for hiring at Nassau jail? (Jul '07) Jan 5 BigBrother1 25
News Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15) Jan 4 Lou 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
News State troopers may take over Long Island highwa... (Apr '08) Dec 26 Tommyroadwarrior 291
News What's new in the business scene (Dec '11) Dec 25 Moonbeam 4
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,332 • Total comments across all topics: 277,746,392

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC