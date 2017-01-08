The Limited is Closing All of Its 250 Stores Nationwide
The WAPO is reporting that The Limited is going to close all of its 250 stories nationwide. That is correct, The Limited, a women's clothing chain that propelled central Ohio into a major retail player nationally, will close all of its remaining stores on Sunday.
