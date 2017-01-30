The Chainsmokers headed to Albany
Electro-deejay duo The Chainsmokers, a.k.a. Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, will bring their "Memories" tour to the Times Union Center at 7 p.m. Friday, April 21. Tickets run $60.50 for general-admission seats and $81 for general-admission floor and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at LiveNation.com , Ticketmaster.com , 1-800-745-3000 and the box office at 51 St. Pearl St., Albany. Browse previous blog posts by month and year of entry.
