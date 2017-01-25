Students tour UAlbany RNA Institute

Doane Stuart students look at a 3-D image of a small subunit of a bacterial ribosome on a screen at The RNA Institute at the University at Albany on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. Viewing the ribosome in 3-D allows the researchers to better see the interactions of different molecules that interact with the ribosome. Doane Stuart students also toured the labs at the institute.

