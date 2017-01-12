Stopped train triggers major political row in Balkans
There are 1 comment on the Albany Times Union story from 20 hrs ago, titled Stopped train triggers major political row in Balkans.
Train hostesses stand in a train carriage decorated with iconic religious figures as it departs from Belgrade to Mitrovica, Kosovo at Belgrade's railway station, Serbia, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Serbia has launched a railway link to Serb-dominated northern Kosovo despite protests from authorities in Pristina who described the move as a provocation and an aggressive violation of Kosovo's sovereignty.
Ljubljana, Slovenia
#1 21 hrs ago
There is no such thing as Serbian nationalist train.
