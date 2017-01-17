Sleet, not snow, coming Monday into Tuesday
It looks like a coastal storm moving into our area Monday into Tuesday will not bring snow to the Capital Region, but meteorologists are monitoring the wet weather closely. As of Sunday, temperatures are expected to remain above freezing much of late Monday and Tuesday, making the precipitation more of a rain/sleet mix, said National Weather Service of Albany meteorologist John Quinlan.
