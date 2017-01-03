Senators seeking review on train conductor sleep apnea tests
Five U.S. senators have called on the National Transportation Safety Board to conduct a comprehensive review of all passenger railroads' implementation of sleep apnea testing Five U.S. senators have called on the National Transportation Safety Board to conduct a comprehensive review of all passenger railroads' implementation of sleep apnea testing for engineers and inward-facing cameras on trains. ALBANY, N.Y. - Five U.S. senators have called on the National Transportation Safety Board to conduct a comprehensive review of all passenger railroads' implementation of sleep apnea testing for engineers and inward-facing cameras on trains.
