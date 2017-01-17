Scha dy cops arrest Albany man in foot chase related to
An Albany man faces several misdemeanors in connection with a foot pursuit Thursday morning after officers tried to stop a car as part of a criminal investigation of an earlier domestic-related shooting. Jamarl Townsend has been charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer, obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest and aggravated unlicensed operation as well as multiple vehicle and traffic violations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|anybody anywhere
|20,770
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|21 hr
|anonymous
|65
|Bervonais "Love" Donley (Jun '16)
|Thu
|step n fetch it
|3
|To T Bailey in Cohoes
|Jan 18
|O G Straight
|1
|Stopped train triggers major political row in B...
|Jan 15
|Slobodan Jovanovic
|1
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|Jan 14
|kingmuthufukkah
|28
|New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is the new James...
|Jan 12
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC