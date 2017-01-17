Scha dy cops arrest Albany man in foo...

Scha dy cops arrest Albany man in foot chase related to

An Albany man faces several misdemeanors in connection with a foot pursuit Thursday morning after officers tried to stop a car as part of a criminal investigation of an earlier domestic-related shooting. Jamarl Townsend has been charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer, obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest and aggravated unlicensed operation as well as multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

