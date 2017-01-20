Saint Rose, Columbia-Greene colleges ...

Saint Rose, Columbia-Greene colleges ease transfers for childhood

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

A view of the campus at the College of Saint Rose on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2015, in Albany, N.Y. The College of Saint Rose in Albany and Columbia-Greene Community College in Hudson have signed an agreement allowing easier transfers for students studying childhood education. The articulation agreement will allow students who earned an associate degree in childhood education at Columbia-Greene to seamlessly transfer into Saint Rose's bachelor of science in special education/childhood education programs in biology, English, math or social studies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr anybody anywhere 20,770
Similitudes (Dec '15) 21 hr anonymous 65
Bervonais "Love" Donley (Jun '16) Thu step n fetch it 3
To T Bailey in Cohoes Jan 18 O G Straight 1
News Stopped train triggers major political row in B... Jan 15 Slobodan Jovanovic 1
News Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com... Jan 14 kingmuthufukkah 28
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is the new James... Jan 12 Local 1
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,321 • Total comments across all topics: 278,095,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC