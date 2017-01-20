Saint Rose, Columbia-Greene colleges ease transfers for childhood
A view of the campus at the College of Saint Rose on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2015, in Albany, N.Y. The College of Saint Rose in Albany and Columbia-Greene Community College in Hudson have signed an agreement allowing easier transfers for students studying childhood education. The articulation agreement will allow students who earned an associate degree in childhood education at Columbia-Greene to seamlessly transfer into Saint Rose's bachelor of science in special education/childhood education programs in biology, English, math or social studies.
