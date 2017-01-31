Rezsin Adams, Albany's alpha activist, still protesting as 90...
Turning 90 on Feb. 13 has put longtime Albany political activist Rezsin Adams in a reflective mood and she gives advice to young activists who oppose President Trump's policies. She started protesting soon after she arrived in the capital city in 1958.
