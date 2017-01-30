Refugees still welcomed in the Capita...

Refugees still welcomed in the Capital Region

Despite growing qualms about providing a safe haven in America for refugees from war-torn countries, volunteers in the Capital Region have been welcoming immigrants and working to ensure they have the services they need to start their new lives. Members of organizations like the Capital Region Refugee Roundtable , and the Albany Field Office of the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants spend their days attending to the many details involved in successful refugee resettlement.

