Probe looks at handling of mayor's case
Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy addresses those gathered outside Schenectady City Hall for an event to highlight a DEC Climate Smart regional and statewide program on Monday, April 18, 2016, in Schenectady, N.Y. less Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy addresses those gathered outside Schenectady City Hall for an event to highlight a DEC Climate Smart regional and statewide program on Monday, April 18, 2016, in Schenectady, ... more The city police department is conducting an internal probe into the response by two commanders and three patrol officers last year to a tense encounter between Mayor Gary McCarthy and a female motorist who accused him of following her through the streets of Schenectady in his truck while he was drunk.
