Probe looks at handling of mayor's case

The city police department is conducting an internal probe into the response by two commanders and three patrol officers last year to a tense encounter between Mayor Gary McCarthy and a female motorist who accused him of following her through the streets of Schenectady in his truck while he was drunk.

