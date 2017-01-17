Photos: Gun show in Albany

Old bayonets are on display at a dealer's table at the New York State Arms Collectors Gun Show at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. The yearly gun show was held on Saturday and Sunday, with 400 dealers from around the Northeast. The group also holds a larger annual gun show in April at the New York State Fair Grounds in Syracuse.

