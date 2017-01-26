Photos: College Parkside Pharmacy opens
Rebecca Chu of Queens, left, Alyssa Hopsicker of Guilderland, center, and Kara Olstad of Latham, right, chat following a ribbon cutting ceremony to open College Parkside Pharmacy, Albany College of Pharmacy and Health SciencesA' second student-operated pharmacy, on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at Capital South Campus Center in Albany, N.Y. less Rebecca Chu of Queens, left, Alyssa Hopsicker of Guilderland, center, and Kara Olstad of Latham, right, chat following a ribbon cutting ceremony to open College Parkside Pharmacy, Albany College of Pharmacy and ... more Sign outside of the Capital South Campus Center where the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences opened its second student-operated pharmacy, College Parkside Pharmacy, on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. less Sign outside of the Capital South Campus Center where the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|melvin perez
|20,781
|Anyone know gino goldfarb? (Mar '11)
|Jan 20
|Kathy
|17
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Jan 19
|anonymous
|65
|Bervonais "Love" Donley (Jun '16)
|Jan 19
|step n fetch it
|3
|To T Bailey in Cohoes
|Jan 18
|O G Straight
|1
|Stopped train triggers major political row in B...
|Jan 15
|Slobodan Jovanovic
|1
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|Jan 14
|kingmuthufukkah
|28
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC