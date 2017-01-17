Photos: Albany Capital Center construction

A view of the ballroom on the second floor of the Albany Capital Center on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. A view of the ballroom on the second floor of the Albany Capital Center on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. A view of the ballroom on the second floor of the Albany Capital Center on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. A view of the ballroom on the second floor of the Albany Capital Center on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. A view looking out onto Eagle Street from the ballroom on the second floor of the Albany Capital Center on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. A view looking out onto Eagle Street from the ballroom on the second floor of the Albany Capital Center on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. A view looking out onto Eagle Street from the ballroom on the second floor of the Albany Capital Center on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.