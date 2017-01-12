Photos: 1926 relocation of Albany's Fort Frederick apartment
Fort Frederick apartments, left, at 248 State Street Tuesday 10, 2017 in Albany, NY. 1926, the state began acquiring properties and bringing down buildings on the west side of Swan Street to make room for the Alfred E. Smith Building, right,so the owners of the Fort Frederick moved the 8-story building 350 feet across the street to its current location.
