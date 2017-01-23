NY's volunteer firefighters need cancer coverage
Ken Pienkowski, of the town of Onondaga, is president of the Firemen's Association of the State of New York. He has been a member of the Taunton Fire Department in Onondaga County since 1967 On Jan. 4, Ohio became the 35th state in the nation to provide its volunteer firefighters with presumptive cancer coverage, after a long and hard-fought legislative battle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Meh
|20,776
|Anyone know gino goldfarb? (Mar '11)
|Jan 20
|Kathy
|17
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Jan 19
|anonymous
|65
|Bervonais "Love" Donley (Jun '16)
|Jan 19
|step n fetch it
|3
|To T Bailey in Cohoes
|Jan 18
|O G Straight
|1
|Stopped train triggers major political row in B...
|Jan 15
|Slobodan Jovanovic
|1
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|Jan 14
|kingmuthufukkah
|28
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC