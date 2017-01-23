NY's volunteer firefighters need cancer coverage

Ken Pienkowski, of the town of Onondaga, is president of the Firemen's Association of the State of New York. He has been a member of the Taunton Fire Department in Onondaga County since 1967 On Jan. 4, Ohio became the 35th state in the nation to provide its volunteer firefighters with presumptive cancer coverage, after a long and hard-fought legislative battle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.