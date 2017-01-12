NY State of Health and NYS Dept. of Labor Partnership Educates Nearly ...
Through DOL's Career Centers and at job fairs across the state, job seekers continue to have the opportunity to learn about NY State of Health and their coverage options. Albany, NY - January 10, 2017 - NY State of Health, the state's official health plan Marketplace, and the NY State Department of Labor today announced that since June 2015, nearly 225,000 individuals have been reached through a partnership to inform New York job seekers about affordable health insurance coverage options.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is the new James...
|Thu
|Local
|1
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|Wed
|newdayrisen
|25
|Albany boy who saved baby in 2008 faces more cr... (Dec '13)
|Jan 9
|Derpinstein
|2
|Menu for hiring at Nassau jail? (Jul '07)
|Jan 5
|BigBrother1
|25
|Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15)
|Jan 4
|Lou
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|State troopers may take over Long Island highwa... (Apr '08)
|Dec 26
|Tommyroadwarrior
|291
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC