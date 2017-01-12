NY State of Health and NYS Dept. of Labor Partnership Educates Nearly ...

Through DOL's Career Centers and at job fairs across the state, job seekers continue to have the opportunity to learn about NY State of Health and their coverage options. Albany, NY - January 10, 2017 - NY State of Health, the state's official health plan Marketplace, and the NY State Department of Labor today announced that since June 2015, nearly 225,000 individuals have been reached through a partnership to inform New York job seekers about affordable health insurance coverage options.

