NY governor seeks $2B to fix some of nation's oldest pipes

In this Jan. 15, 2016 file photo, members of a repair crew work around a hole in the middle of Fifth Avenue caused by a broken water main in New York. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has a plan to spend $2 billion to address water contamination and the state's aging, leaky pipes.

