New York American Legion members gather in Albany
Leading candidate for 2017-2018 American Legion national commander Denise Rohan of Wisconsin, discusses veteran's concerns during an interview at the American Legion Department of New York's Mid-Winter Conference Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in Colonie, NY. less Leading candidate for 2017-2018 American Legion national commander Denise Rohan of Wisconsin, discusses veteran's concerns during an interview at the American Legion Department of New York's Mid-Winter ... more John Sampson, commander of the American Legion Department of New York discusses veteran's concerns during an interview at the American Legion Department of New York's Mid-Winter Conference Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in Colonie, NY.
