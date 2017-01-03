New Plaza eatery opens Wednesday in former Sign of the Tree

New York State Office of General Services Deputy Commissioner Gail Hammond, left, and Vice President of Mazzone Hospitality Tim Vennard unveil Cornerstone at the Plaza as the new restaurant on the Empire State Plaza in January 2016. After years as what real estate types refer to as a "vanilla box" - that is, a space stripped and ready for new tenants - the former Sign of the Tree restaurant in the modernist structure between The Egg and the Corning Tower is set to open Wednesday as Cornerstone at the Plaza The restaurant will offer lunch service during the legislative session Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the state Office of General Services and Mazzone Hospitality, which will operate the new restaurant.

