Navigating the Year Ahead - Veterinary Antiseptics Market Outlook for 2023

Veterinary antiseptics market in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World was valued at USD 243.0 million in 2014 and is estimated to reach USD 401.6 million by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2015 to 2023 Antiseptic compounds and substances that are applied topically to contain or prevent sepsis, infection, or putrefaction are known as antiseptics. These products help cleanse the skin and wound surfaces making them vital to surgical procedures, disinfecting oral cavities, and preparing the skin prior to administering injected drugs.

