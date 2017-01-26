McCoy Targets Company That Runs Crude...

McCoy Targets Company That Runs Crude Oil Trains at Port of Albany

Global Companies, alleging they violated the clean air act by not obtaining the proper air pollution permit when it increased production at its facility in the Port of Albany. McCoy said they also violated a permit issued by the state DEC by handling Bakken crude oil, which emits more pollution than regular crude oil.

