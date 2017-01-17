Man charged in fatal Albany hit-and-run of Oneida County soldier
A man accused of killing an Oneida County soldier in a hit-and-run earlier this month turned himself over to police Wednesday, was charged and expected to be arraigned. Brian Tromans, 33, of Melrose, went to Colonie police to surrender to authorities, his lawyer told The Albany Times-Union .
