Looking Back: Baths, faxes and basket...

Looking Back: Baths, faxes and basketball flooring

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

"Can Saratoga come back?" was the question asked by state Conservation Commissioner G.B. Pratt. His opinion was that the city could revive itself as "the greatest hydro-therapeutic resort in the world" with the creation of a great central bathing establishment in Saratoga Springs where people from all over the world could be treated for nerve, blood and digestive disorders, instead of the several smaller baths scattered around the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com... 6 hr lol 26
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is the new James... Thu Local 1
News Albany boy who saved baby in 2008 faces more cr... (Dec '13) Jan 9 Derpinstein 2
News Menu for hiring at Nassau jail? (Jul '07) Jan 5 BigBrother1 25
News Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15) Jan 4 Lou 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
News State troopers may take over Long Island highwa... (Apr '08) Dec 26 Tommyroadwarrior 291
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,594 • Total comments across all topics: 277,902,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC