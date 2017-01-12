Looking Back: Baths, faxes and basketball flooring
"Can Saratoga come back?" was the question asked by state Conservation Commissioner G.B. Pratt. His opinion was that the city could revive itself as "the greatest hydro-therapeutic resort in the world" with the creation of a great central bathing establishment in Saratoga Springs where people from all over the world could be treated for nerve, blood and digestive disorders, instead of the several smaller baths scattered around the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|6 hr
|lol
|26
|New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is the new James...
|Thu
|Local
|1
|Albany boy who saved baby in 2008 faces more cr... (Dec '13)
|Jan 9
|Derpinstein
|2
|Menu for hiring at Nassau jail? (Jul '07)
|Jan 5
|BigBrother1
|25
|Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15)
|Jan 4
|Lou
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|State troopers may take over Long Island highwa... (Apr '08)
|Dec 26
|Tommyroadwarrior
|291
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC