LeBrun: Enck quitting EPA, not battle for nature

EPA Regional Administrator Judith Enck speaks during a press conference at Indian Ladder Farms where she announced updates to the Worker Protection Standards for farmworkers on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016, New Scotland, N.Y. The standers were updated in order to better protect the nationA's farmworkers from pesticide exposure. Some improvements include a national minimum age requirement for handling pesticides - workers must now be at least 18 - and a requirement that pesticide application information and safety information be provided to all farmworkers.

