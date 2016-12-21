LeBrun: Enck quitting EPA, not battle for nature
EPA Regional Administrator Judith Enck speaks during a press conference at Indian Ladder Farms where she announced updates to the Worker Protection Standards for farmworkers on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016, New Scotland, N.Y. The standers were updated in order to better protect the nationA's farmworkers from pesticide exposure. Some improvements include a national minimum age requirement for handling pesticides - workers must now be at least 18 - and a requirement that pesticide application information and safety information be provided to all farmworkers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|8 hr
|Kinky Fiebelkorn
|10
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|anybody anywhere
|20,764
|State troopers may take over Long Island highwa... (Apr '08)
|Dec 26
|Tommyroadwarrior
|291
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Dec 25
|Moonbeam
|4
|Why do you live in Albany (Mar '16)
|Dec 23
|smallbany sux
|7
|Hillary Lost, Trump triumphant
|Dec 23
|Rejoicing
|1
|Dope?
|Dec 22
|MrLobaLoba
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC