Latest from corruption museum: movie, panel on lying

" Honesty - The Truth About Lies," a 2015 documentary feature from Oscar-winning filmmaker Yael Melamede, will screen at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Albany Law School with a roundtable discussion to follow at 8 p.m. Scheduled participants include Melamede; Blair Horner, executive director of the Public Interest Research Group; New York State Assembly member John T. McDonald III; former New York State Senator Cecilia Tkaczyk; and Albany Law School professor Michael Hutter. Rosemary Armao, UAlbany communications professor and frequent presence on WAMC, will moderate.

