Judges of the New York State Court of Appeals listen to hearing arguments from a case on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016 in Albany, N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office on Monday morning announced his selection of Rowan D. Wilson to serve as an associate judge on the state Court of Appeals, New York's highest court. If the nomination is approved by the state Senate, it will mark the first time in the court's history that two African-American judges have served at the same time.

