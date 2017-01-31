JCC bomb threat is a hoax, Albany police said
A dozen police cars were at the scene of the Sidney Albert Albany Jewish Community Center to investigate an allegation Tuesday that a bomb was inside the building. A dozen police cars were at the scene of the Sidney Albert Albany Jewish Community Center to investigate an allegation Tuesday that a bomb was inside the building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|PresDJTrump
|20,794
|Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15)
|8 hr
|crate0308
|6
|Retirees of former Schenectady hospital face pe...
|Mon
|a witness oneof many
|2
|Any ladies ?
|Mon
|Vinnie
|1
|Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor...
|Mon
|factsdontmatteran...
|5
|Anyone know gino goldfarb? (Mar '11)
|Jan 26
|Bathhouse Barry
|18
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Jan 19
|anonymous
|65
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC