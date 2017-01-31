JCC bomb threat is a hoax, Albany pol...

JCC bomb threat is a hoax, Albany police said

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

A dozen police cars were at the scene of the Sidney Albert Albany Jewish Community Center to investigate an allegation Tuesday that a bomb was inside the building. A dozen police cars were at the scene of the Sidney Albert Albany Jewish Community Center to investigate an allegation Tuesday that a bomb was inside the building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr PresDJTrump 20,794
News Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15) 8 hr crate0308 6
News Retirees of former Schenectady hospital face pe... Mon a witness oneof many 2
Any ladies ? Mon Vinnie 1
News Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor... Mon factsdontmatteran... 5
Anyone know gino goldfarb? (Mar '11) Jan 26 Bathhouse Barry 18
Similitudes (Dec '15) Jan 19 anonymous 65
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,445 • Total comments across all topics: 278,446,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC