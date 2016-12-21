Governor Cuomo Announces the Launch of a Multi-Agency Minimum Wage...

Launch of a 200-member multi-agency Minimum Wage Enforcement and Outreach Unit charged with ensuring that all minimum wage workers are paid the proper rate. Albany, NY - January 2, 2017 - Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the launch of a 200-member multi-agency Minimum Wage Enforcement and Outreach Unit charged with ensuring that all minimum wage workers are paid the proper rate .

