Global Partners takes $81M hit to end railcar sublease deal

Oil tank cars are lined up between the lanes on Interstate 787 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. Oil tank cars are lined up between the lanes on Interstate 787 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. Global Partners, which operates an oil terminal at the Port of Albany, is terminating a contract to sublease more than 1,600 railcars and will take an $81 million charge. The lease arrangement was to have continued through 2019, according to Global's announcement to investors late last month.

