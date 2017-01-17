Flanagan, rumored to eye governora s office, focuses on
Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan said Tuesday that he is focused on beginning work on the state budget, not a potential bid for governor in 2018. "People are going to say whatever they want, so whatever those discusses are will take place," Flanagan, a Long Island Republican, told reporters outside the Executive Mansion in Albany after the Senate majority coalition huddled with Gov. Andrew Cuomo to go over his executive budget plans.
