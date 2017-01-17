Flanagan, rumored to eye governora s office, focuses on

Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan said Tuesday that he is focused on beginning work on the state budget, not a potential bid for governor in 2018. "People are going to say whatever they want, so whatever those discusses are will take place," Flanagan, a Long Island Republican, told reporters outside the Executive Mansion in Albany after the Senate majority coalition huddled with Gov. Andrew Cuomo to go over his executive budget plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.