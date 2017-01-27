Five Firsts: Dar Maloney of the Matchstick Architects
Dar Maloney straps on her guitar to join her Matchstick Architects bandmates in concert at The Linda in Albany at 7:30pm on Saturday for the Winter Warm-up Concert. The third annual concert - a benefit for WAMC-FM and The Linda - will also feature Caroline Doctorow , Sub Slab and Jasper .
