Faso to GOP colleagues: Dona t defund Planned Parenthood...

Republican John Faso takes part in a debate with Democrat Zephyr Teachout at WAMC's Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, in Albany, N.Y. Freshman Rep. John Faso, R-Kinderhook, advised his House and Senate Republican colleagues against using the repeal of the federal Affordable Care Act as an avenue to defund Planned Parenthood, according to a recording of the closed-door Thursday meeting that was anonymously provided to the Washington Post and other news outlets.

