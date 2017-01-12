Duo to share unusual story of Albany building's move
Fort Frederick apartments, left, at 248 State Street Tuesday 10, 2017 in Albany, NY. 1926, the state began acquiring properties and bringing down buildings on the west side of Swan Street to make room for the Alfred E. Smith Building, right,so the owners of the Fort Frederick moved the 8-story building 350 feet across the street to its current location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is the new James...
|15 hr
|Local
|1
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|19 hr
|newdayrisen
|25
|Albany boy who saved baby in 2008 faces more cr... (Dec '13)
|Jan 9
|Derpinstein
|2
|Menu for hiring at Nassau jail? (Jul '07)
|Jan 5
|BigBrother1
|25
|Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15)
|Jan 4
|Lou
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|State troopers may take over Long Island highwa... (Apr '08)
|Dec 26
|Tommyroadwarrior
|291
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC