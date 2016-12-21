Drone sales soaring as new federal flying rules kick in
Gary McPherson, the first commercially-licensed aerial drone pilot in the Capitol Region, uses his drone to take pictures of the polar plunge event at Lake George last month. Gary McPherson, the first commercially-licensed aerial drone pilot in the Capitol Region, uses his drone to take pictures of the polar plunge event at Lake George last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Dudley
|20,766
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|19 hr
|Your Name Here
|11
|State troopers may take over Long Island highwa... (Apr '08)
|Dec 26
|Tommyroadwarrior
|291
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Dec 25
|Moonbeam
|4
|Why do you live in Albany (Mar '16)
|Dec 23
|smallbany sux
|7
|Hillary Lost, Trump triumphant
|Dec 23
|Rejoicing
|1
|Dope?
|Dec 22
|MrLobaLoba
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC