Cuomo's tuition-free SUNY plan aimed at forgotten middle class
University at Albany junior Adel Muhi, who is studying computer engineering and is working to put himself through college stands next to the fountain at the college on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. less University at Albany junior Adel Muhi, who is studying computer engineering and is working to put himself through college stands next to the fountain at the college on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. ... more University at Albany junior Adel Muhi, who is studying computer engineering and is working to put himself through college stands next to the fountain at the college on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. less University at Albany junior Adel Muhi, who is studying computer engineering and is working to put himself through college stands next to the fountain at the college on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. ... more In the days since he unveiled the plan - ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reports: Paladino stands by offensive Obama com...
|15 hr
|Ray Cathode
|18
|Menu for hiring at Nassau jail? (Jul '07)
|Jan 5
|BigBrother1
|25
|Police: Man robbed by those giving him a lift (Jul '15)
|Jan 4
|Lou
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|State troopers may take over Long Island highwa... (Apr '08)
|Dec 26
|Tommyroadwarrior
|291
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Dec 25
|Moonbeam
|4
|Why do you live in Albany (Mar '16)
|Dec 23
|smallbany sux
|7
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC