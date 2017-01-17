Cuomo replacing Start-Up NY program

Assemblyman Steve McLaughlin, center at podium, speaks at a news conference to call for the shut down of START-UP NY outside the Assembly Chamber Wednesday June 10, 2015 in Albany, NY. less Assemblyman Steve McLaughlin, center at podium, speaks at a news conference to call for the shut down of START-UP NY outside the Assembly Chamber Wednesday June 10, 2015 in Albany, NY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.