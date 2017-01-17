Cuomo proposes a new FOIL exemption t...

Cuomo proposes a new FOIL exemption to protect a critical

Read more: Albany Times Union

Robert Freeman.,Executive Director, Committee on Open Government speaks at the Albany Law School in Albany, New York December 4, 2009 at the "E-FOIL 2009: Issues of Access in Digital Age" conference. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's proposed budget legislation contains numerous non-budgetary matters, including changes to state Freedom of Information Law that would, among other things, make the state Legislature subject to the same level of disclosure currently enjoyed - though that's not the right word - by the Executive Chamber, state agencies and other public entities.

