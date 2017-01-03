Cuomo comes to Albany to chart his 2017 course

Gov. Andrew Cuomo will wrap up his six-city State of the State regional rollout tour on Wednesday with speeches in Syracuse and the University at Albany Performing Arts Center. That speech, which is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., will mark the first time since Gov. Al Smith began the tradition of giving State of the State speeches that the address will be delivered somewhere in the city other than the state Capitol complex.

