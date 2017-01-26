Could a new courthouse be on horizon for Albany?
Mayor Kathy Sheehan said she wants a task force to come up with solutions to the city's disjointed and aging courthouses. The task force would offer next steps for the traffic courthouse at City Hall and criminal court on Morton Avenue attached to the South Station, which users say are cramped and need repairs.
