Cops: Albany man fires rifle through ceiling into neighbor's

City police arrested a 27-year-old man Thursday night after he allegedly fired one round from a rifle through the ceiling of his Jay Street apartment into a neighbor's residence. Reports of shots fired brought officers to a home, located between Lark and Dove streets, at about 8:15 p.m., police said in a news release Friday.

